Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Boston Properties worth $31,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

BXP stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.