Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.12

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.12 and traded as low as C$66.76. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$67.05, with a volume of 2,108,347 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.3499079 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

