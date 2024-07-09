Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.37

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.37, with a volume of 75247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.52.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

