Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 3,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 42,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

