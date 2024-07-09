Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.38.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $182,739,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.