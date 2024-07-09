T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

