Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 184,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

