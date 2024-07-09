Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.40% from the company’s previous close.

TNGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $948.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $456,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

