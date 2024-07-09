TD Cowen Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $969.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $974.00 to $969.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $846.75.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $790.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $782.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $792.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

