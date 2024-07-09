TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $79,506,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $8,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cfra upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNX stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $111.56. The stock had a trading volume of 228,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

