TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.89. The stock had a trading volume of 127,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,469. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

