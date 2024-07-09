Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.06

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $8.57. Team shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 2,790 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Team alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Team

Team Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Team

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.