Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.06

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $8.57. Team shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 2,790 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Team
Team Price Performance
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Team
In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What is Put Option Volume?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.