Teck Resources Limited Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 437,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,355,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 92,202 shares during the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 465,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.