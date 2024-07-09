Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Saturday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.08 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

