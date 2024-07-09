Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$66.55 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$47.47 and a 52 week high of C$74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

