Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.73. 24,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

