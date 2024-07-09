Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $382.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

