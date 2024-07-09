Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,462,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,266,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDY opened at $382.84 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.60.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

