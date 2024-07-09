Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $219.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.43.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.25 and a 200-day moving average of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.