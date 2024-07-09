Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $23.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JWN. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,572,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.