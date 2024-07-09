TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on T. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.02.

TELUS stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 435,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,013. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.74. TELUS has a one year low of C$20.04 and a one year high of C$25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

