Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) CEO Purchases $73,850.00 in Stock

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen R. Brady purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $73,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,853.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %
TPST stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -1.73. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics makes up 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
