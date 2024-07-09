Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) CEO Purchases $73,850.00 in Stock

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen R. Brady purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $73,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,853.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

TPST stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -1.73. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics makes up 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.