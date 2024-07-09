Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TEM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Stock Up 4.8 %

Tempus AI Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 271,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,072. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88.

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.