Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TEM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
