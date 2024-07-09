Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Now Covered by Longbow Research

Research analysts at Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TEM. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Tempus AI stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

