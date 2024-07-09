Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 239,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 98,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $190.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

