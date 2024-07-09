Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $154.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

