TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.82. TeraWulf shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 3,387,101 shares changing hands.

WULF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

TeraWulf Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. Research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after buying an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 459,997 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

