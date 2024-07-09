TeraWulf’s (WULF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.35.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

