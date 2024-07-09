Tesla’s (TSLA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.65. The company had a trading volume of 68,516,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,722,992. The company has a market cap of $828.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $190.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.