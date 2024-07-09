Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $185.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $183.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.95.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.3 %

TXRH stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,638. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average of $149.71. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

