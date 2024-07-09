The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 729.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 278,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 244,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of AES by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 794,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 198,360 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 247,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

