The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.26. 78,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,919. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.10.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

