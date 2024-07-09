The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.72

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.72 and last traded at $99.73, with a volume of 2386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after acquiring an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

