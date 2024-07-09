The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.57

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$138.57 and last traded at C$136.83, with a volume of 3840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$136.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$131.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$123.49.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.50 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6519111 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Descartes Systems Group

In related news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total transaction of C$2,536,726.52. In related news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.85, for a total transaction of C$1,318,575.45. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total value of C$2,536,726.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,990 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,565. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

