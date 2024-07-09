The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

EL opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $197.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

