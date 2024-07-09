The Global Smaller Companies Trust (GSCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.13 on August 20th

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

LON GSCT opened at GBX 161.60 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £814.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,716.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 128.20 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.15 ($2.15).

Get The Global Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Global Smaller Companies Trust

In related news, insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.63 ($25,536.86). In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 6,213 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.93 ($12,812.77). Also, insider Graham Oldroyd bought 12,383 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.63 ($25,536.86). Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.