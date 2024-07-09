The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,300.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

MTD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

NYSE MTD traded down $11.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,318.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,413.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,300.58.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

