The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $60.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.14. 109,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

