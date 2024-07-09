The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

NYSE:HIG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.19. The company had a trading volume of 231,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,239. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

