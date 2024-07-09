The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HVTA opened at GBX 160 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.99 million, a PE ratio of 516.13 and a beta of 0.49. Heavitree Brewery has a 52-week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.31). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

