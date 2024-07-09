The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after buying an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $339.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.15. The company has a market capitalization of $336.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.