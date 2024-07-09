The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.20

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 584 ($7.48) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 572.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 548.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 476 ($6.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 593 ($7.60). The company has a market cap of £866.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2,785.71 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Mal Patel acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,148 ($2,751.38). Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

