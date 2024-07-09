Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys 215 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.5% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 131,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,513,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

META stock opened at $533.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total transaction of $4,615,448.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,099 shares in the company, valued at $94,191,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,047 shares of company stock valued at $127,838,805. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.