Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Shares Up 0%

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 508 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 495.40 ($6.35). 91,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 214,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.20 ($6.34).

Thungela Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £678.20 million, a PE ratio of 315.54 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 539.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.