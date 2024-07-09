Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 95,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,274,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,467,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $462,480.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

