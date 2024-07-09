Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 887 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,438,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,169,000 after acquiring an additional 229,165 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,546,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,116,000 after acquiring an additional 132,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 208,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 147,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

RPRX opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

