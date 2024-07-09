Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,181 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 77.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

