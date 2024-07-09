Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,716,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $85,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,198,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $254.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

