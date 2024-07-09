Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $120,959,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after buying an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after buying an additional 441,882 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

