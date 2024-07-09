Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

